Brzykcy was diagnosed with a right forearm strain Sunday and will be shut down from throwing for 2-to-4 weeks, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Brzykcy had an outside chance at making Washington's Opening Day roster but now, even with just a two-week shutdown, the right-hander may not have enough time left in spring training to get fully ramped up before the start of the regular season. The 23-year-old spent most of last season at Double-A and posted a 1.89 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 54:19 K:BB over 38 innings.