Brzykcy is recovering from Tommy John surgery and won't return until next season, Baseball America reports.

This could have been guessed after the Nationals put Brzykcy on the full-season injured list in April after he suffered a forearm strain in February, but now we have official confirmation. Assuming he had the procedure in April or May, Brzykcy could return in the middle of the 2024 season. When healthy, the 23-year-old power righty is one of Washington's most exciting young relievers.