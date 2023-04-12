Double-A Harrisburg placed Brzykcy on its full-season injured list April 6.
According to Andrew Golden of The Washington Post, Brzykcy was scheduled to meet with a doctor Wednesday before determining his next steps for treating a right forearm strain, but the Nationals have seemingly already ruled out the possibility of the 23-year-old pitching this season. With that in mind, Brzykcy is presumably in line to undergo a procedure of some sort, though it's not yet known if Tommy John surgery is in the cards. Regardless, the forearm injury is a tough setback for Brzykcy, one of the organization's more promising reliever prospects.