Frazier is not in the lineup for Game 2 of the ALDS versus the Rangers on Sunday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

It's the second consecutive game out of the starting nine for Frazier with Texas sending out another left-hander in Jordan Montgomery. Jordan Westburg will shift to second base while Gunnar Henderson moves to the hot corner while Jorge Mateo starts at shortstop.