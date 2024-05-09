Suarez (2-0) allowed two runs (one earned) on a hit and a walk while striking out one over two innings to earn the extra-innings win versus the Nationals on Wednesday.

This was Suarez's second outing since he was removed from the rotation following the returns of John Means and Kyle Bradish. Suarez gave up both runs in the 11th inning during Wednesday's game, squandering a two-run lead, but he ended up with the win when the Orioles took the lead for good in the 12th. The right-hander has been a pleasant surprise with a 2.29 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 17:4 K:BB over 19.2 innings this season across five appearances (three starts). Suarez is one of the multi-inning options in the bullpen for the Orioles, but he can also be an option for spot starts if necessary.