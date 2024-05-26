Suarez came away with a no-decision in Saturday's 5-3 win over the White Sox, allowing two hits and two walks over four scoreless innings. He struck out three.

The 34-year-old right-hander hadn't pitched more than an inning in any of his last three appearances, including an 11-pitch outing Wednesday, but Suarez slid right back into the O's rotation without any issues. He tossed 50 of 80 pitches for strikes before exiting the mound, and with John Means (forearm) and Dean Kremer (triceps) on the shelf, Suarez figures to plug a hole in the rotation for at least a couple weeks. He'll take a 1.53 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 24:8 K:BB through 29.1 innings into his next turn, which lines up to come at home next weekend against the Rays.