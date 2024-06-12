Suarez (3-0) earned the win Tuesday against Atlanta, allowing four hits and three walks over 5.1 scoreless innings. He struck out four.

Suarez continues to impress as a starter in Baltimore -- he's made four straight starts, allowing just three runs over 19.1 innings. The 34-year-old Suarez, who last pitched in 2017 prior to this season, now has a 1.61 ERA with a 1.05 WHIP and 37:14 K:BB across 44.2 innings. Suarez figures to stick in the rotation until Dean Kremer (triceps) is able to return. He's currently lined up for a road matchup with the Yankees in his next start.