Suarez didn't factor into the decision Friday against Tampa Bay, allowing one run on four hits and two walks over five innings. He struck out five.

Suarez allowed a lone run in the second inning before settling in and blanking the Rays over his final three frames, allowing just one additional hit. The 34-year-old Suarez has allowed just one run over nine innings in two starts since returning to Baltimore's rotation. Overall, he's 2-0 with a 1.57 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 29:10 K:BB across 34.1 innings this year. With John Means (elbow) and Tyler Wells (elbow) both out for the year, Suarez could be in for an extended look as a starter. He's currently in line for a road matchup with Toronto in his next outing.

