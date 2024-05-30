Suarez is scheduled to start Friday's game against the Rays at Camden Yards, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Suarez will get a second straight turn through the rotation after he returned to a starting role this past Saturday against the White Sox and struck out three over four scoreless innings in a no-decision. Because he had been working out of the bullpen throughout May before slotting back into the rotation last weekend, Suarez was lifted after just 80 pitches, but he should be able to provide the Orioles with more length Friday. Suarez will likely stick around in the rotation until the Orioles get one of John Means (forearm) or Dean Kremer (triceps) back from the 15-day injured list.