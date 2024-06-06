Suarez allowed two runs on five hits and one walk while striking out four batters over five innings in a no-decision against Toronto on Wednesday.

Suarez remained in the rotation for a third straight start and did a good job of keeping Baltimore in the contest with five strong frames. The only damage against him came in the second inning, when he surrendered two runs -- twice as many as he had allowed in his previous two starts combined. Suarez has posted a 1.93 ERA across 14 innings since rejoining the Orioles rotation May 25. He figures to get at least one more start, and possibly more, since Dean Kremer (triceps) has not yet begun a rehab assignment.