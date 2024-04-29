Suarez did not factor into the decision during Sunday's 7-6 loss to the A's, allowing four runs on seven hits and one walk over four innings. He struck out six.

Suarez allowed his first earned runs of the season, laboring through 83 pitches prior to being pulled with the lead after finishing four innings. Suarez had been unscored upon in his first two starts spanning 11.1 innings since being recalled from Triple-A Norfolk on April 17. Suarez' future in the Baltimore rotation is currently uncertain as both Kyle Bradish and John Means are finishing up their respective rehab assignments and are expected to soon return to the big club.