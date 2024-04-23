Suarez (1-0) earned the win over the Angels on Monday, allowing four hits and two walks while striking out five batters over 5.2 innings.

Suarez got another turn in the rotation after holding Minnesota scoreless in his season debut Wednesday, and he turned in a very similar pitching line. The right-hander again completed 5.2 scoreless frames, this time getting enough run support to earn his first major-league win since 2016. Suarez has now completed 11.1 scoreless innings to begin the campaign, though his lack of previous big-league success makes it reasonable to question if he can sustain his effectiveness. It's worth noting that the right-hander pitched in Korea over the previous two campaigns, and though he wasn't exactly dominant, it's possible that tenure helped him uncover something that is helping with his approach to big-league hitters. Suarez appears set to stick in Baltimore's rotation for the time being, and he lines up for a favorable matchup against Oakland in his next projected start.