Suarez cleared waivers and chose to become a free agent Saturday.

Suarez could have accepted an outright assignment to Triple-A Norfolk, but he has instead opted to hit the open market. The 37-year-old pitched in 28 games (all as a reliever) for Baltimore in 2026, posting a 3.86 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 46:20 K:BB over 63 innings while picking up three wins and one save. Those numbers may be good enough to attract attention from organizations in need of an experienced right-handed pitcher with the ability to cover multiple innings out of the bullpen or even to step in for an occasional spot start.