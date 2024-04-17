Suarez allowed three hits and no walks over 5.2 scoreless innings during Wednesday's 4-2 win versus Minnesota. He struck out four and didn't factor in the decision.

The 34-year-old was a surprise selection to start Tuesday, which was his first MLB appearances since 2017, but he pitched well with 14 swinging strikes on 75 pitches and allowed just four baserunners. According to Jake Rill of MLB.com, manager Brandon Hyde said Suarez will get additional turns through the rotation, which isn't a major surprise given his performance and the numerous injuries Baltimore is managing to its rotation.