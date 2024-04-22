Suarez is slated to start Monday's series opener versus the Angels in Anaheim, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

Though he was summoned from Triple-A Norfolk last week to make what was expected to be a spot start, Suarez will end up drawing a second turn through the rotation after he struck out four over 5.2 shutout innings against the Twins in what was his first MLB appearance since 2017. Both John Means (forearm) and Kyle Bradish (elbow) are in the midst of minor-league rehab assignments and may be ready to return from the 15-day injured list within the next week or two, but Suarez could be able to stick around in a starting role if he delivers another quality performance versus the Angels. Dean Kremer (4.91 ERA, 5.28 FIP in 22 innings) and Cole Irvin (4.64 ERA, 4.18 FIP in 21.1 innings) have served as the Orioles' back-end starters so far this season, but neither has performed well enough early on to be fully locked into a rotation spot for the long haul.