Orioles' Alcides Escobar: Solid outing at dish

Escobar went 1-for-3 with two RBI and a run scored in Thursday's exhibition against Philadelphia.

Escobar plated a run in the second inning on a fielder's choice and laced an RBI single into left field to score Jonathan Villar in the third. He's off to a strong start with Baltimore and will aim to keep it rolling as he attempts to earn a utility role with the big-league club.

