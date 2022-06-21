The Nationals activated Escobar (hamstring) from the 10-day injured list Tuesday.
Washington already had a spot on the 26-man active roster open for Escobar after optioning reliever Cory Abbott to Triple-A Rochester following Sunday's win over the Phillies. Though Escobar's hamstring appears to be fully healed after a successful four-game rehab assignment with Rochester last week, the veteran will have to settle for a utility role as he rejoins the big club. Manager Dave Martinez announced last week that Luis Garcia will remain the Nationals' everyday shortstop after performing well in that capacity while Escobar was on the shelf.
More News
-
Nationals' Alcides Escobar: Rehab assignment begins Wednesday•
-
Nationals' Alcides Escobar: Not ready to return•
-
Nationals' Alcides Escobar: Placed on 10-day IL•
-
Nationals' Alcides Escobar: Managing hamstring cramps•
-
Nationals' Alcides Escobar: Leaves with apparent injury•
-
Nationals' Alcides Escobar: Hits bench for nightcap•