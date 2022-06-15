Escobar (hamstring) is expected to begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Rochester on Wednesday, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

Escobar progressed to fielding grounders recently but had still been feeling pain when running. However, he's apparently moved past his pain since he's been cleared to return to game action with the Triple-A club Wednesday. Once the 35-year-old is cleared to rejoin the Nationals, he'll be utilized as a utility man since manager Dave Martinez committed to Luis Garcia as the primary shortstop Wednesday.