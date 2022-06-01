Escobar checked out fine after leaving Tuesday's game against the Mets with hamstring cramps, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.
Escobar suffered the injury while making a diving attempt in the field Tuesday, but it doesn't appear to be a serious issue. The 35-year-old should be available for Wednesday's contest even if he isn't in the starting lineup.
