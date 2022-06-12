Escobar (hamstring) has been able to field grounders and swing but is still feeling his injury when he runs, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Escobar is already eligible to return from the 10-day injured list, but it looks as though he'll need a bit more time. He may not be the primary shortstop once healthy, as Luis Garcia has looked good since getting called up to replace the injured veteran.