Escobar (hamstring) was placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday, Dan Kolko of MASN Sports reports.

After leaving Tuesday's contest early with a right hamstring strain, Escobar will now be out for at least 10 days after being placed on the IL. The 35-year-old's injury appears to be minor, making it likely he returns when first eligible. Luis Garcia was called up from Triple-A Rochester on Wednesday to fill in at shortstop.

