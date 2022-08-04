The Nationals requested release waivers of Escobar on Wednesday, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.
The 35-year-old has appeared in only seven games with six plate appearances since returning from a hamstring injury in late June, and Washington has opted to move on in order to make room on the roster for Luke Voit. Escobar has a .218/.260/.282 slash line and career-high 24.4 percent strikeout rate in 42 games this year.
