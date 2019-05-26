Orioles' Andrew Cashner: Takes high-scoring win
Cashner (5-2) allowed five runs on eight hits in Saturday's 9-6 win over the Rockies. He struck out five and walked none in his five innings of work.
Cashner was far from his best, but did well considering the thin air at Coors Field. It was the right-hander's first start of the season in which he didn't issue a free pass. Cashner did see his ERA rise to 4.55 with a 1.33 WHIP through 59.1 innings. He'll likely have an easier time when he faces the Giants on Friday at home.
