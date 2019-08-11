Cashner surrendered three runs on three hits and five walks while striking out one over 1.2 innings Sunday against the Angels. He didn't factor into the decision.

Cashner gave up one run in the first inning and two more in the second before being yanked from his start. It became apparent early on that he couldn't find his command, issuing five free passes while firing just 24 of 51 pitches for strikes. The 32-year-old right-hander may be in danger of losing his rotation spot at this point, as he's now allowed 15 earned runs over his last three outings (12.2).