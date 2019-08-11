Red Sox's Andrew Cashner: Struggles with command in finale
Cashner surrendered three runs on three hits and five walks while striking out one over 1.2 innings Sunday against the Angels. He didn't factor into the decision.
Cashner gave up one run in the first inning and two more in the second before being yanked from his start. It became apparent early on that he couldn't find his command, issuing five free passes while firing just 24 of 51 pitches for strikes. The 32-year-old right-hander may be in danger of losing his rotation spot at this point, as he's now allowed 15 earned runs over his last three outings (12.2).
More News
-
Red Sox's Andrew Cashner: Hit hard again•
-
Red Sox's Andrew Cashner: Third loss since joining Sox•
-
Red Sox's Andrew Cashner: Earns first win with Red Sox•
-
Red Sox's Andrew Cashner: Strikes out seven in loss•
-
Red Sox's Andrew Cashner: Stumbles in Sox debut•
-
Red Sox's Andrew Cashner: Traded to Boston•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 21 Preview: Two-start pitchers
A full week of Coors Field action eliminates some two-start sleeper possibilities, but there...
-
Week 21 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
An eight-game week for the injury-plagued Yankees makes for a lineup full of sleepers, none...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, picks, sims
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Urshela, Tauchman unstoppable
Gio Urshela and Mike Tauchman have come out of nowhere to pay big dividends in Fantasy. Scott...
-
Prospects: Lux's path, Allard's chances
While Gavin Lux continues to make a mockery of Triple-A, the Dodgers suddenly find themselves...
-
Waivers: Foltynewicz, Lamet make case
Two pitchers of past interest to Fantasy players are making a case to be added again while...