Cashner worked around a leadoff single to record the save in Tuesday's 7-6 extra-inning win over Cleveland. He struck out two in one inning.

Brandon Workman was unable to preserve the win in the ninth inning, so the Red Sox needed Cashner for the 10th. Jackie Bradley's home run in the top half of the inning created the save opportunity for Cashner, who delivered the first save of his career. His arm was fresh after throwing just 1.2 innings in an abbreviated start Sunday.