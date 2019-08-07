Red Sox's Andrew Cashner: Hit hard again
Cashner (10-7) allowed six earned runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out four across 5.1 innings to take the loss Tuesday against the Royals.
Cashner served up three home runs -- two to Jorge Soler -- that accounted for five of his six earned runs. Since being dealt to the Red Sox, Cashner has posted a 7.66 ERA and a 20:12 K:BB across 28.2 frames. He'll look to get on track in his next start, currently scheduled for Sunday against the Angels.
