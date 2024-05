Santander is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Yankees.

Santander will get a breather after he had started each of Baltimore's last 13 games while posting an .886 OPS. The 29-year-old isn't at any risk of losing hold of an everyday role, but he'll cede his spot in the lineup Wednesday to rookie Heston Kjerstad, who has played sparingly since being called up from Triple-A Norfolk on April 23.