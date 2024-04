Santander went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Twins.

Santander has gone 3-for-18 over his last five contests. That's not a great stretch, but so far, he's in little danger of losing playing time as manager Brandon Hyde gets creative to keep Colton Cowser in the lineup. Santander is batting .203 with four homers, 15 RBI, nine runs scored, two doubles and no stolen bases through 74 plate appearances as the Orioles' primary right fielder.