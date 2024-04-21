Santander went 3-for-5 with three doubles, two RBI and one run scored in Saturday's 9-7 win over the Royals.

This was Santander's first three-hit game of the season and just his fourth multi-hit effort. The outfielder is starting to warm up, going 7-for-15 (.467) over his last four contests following a three-game slump. Overall, Santander is slashing .237/.289/.474 with four home runs, 17 RBI, 10 runs scored and six doubles over 19 contests.