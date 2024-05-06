Santander went 3-for-5 with a home run, five RBI, two runs scored and a walk in Sunday's win over Cincinnati.

Santander already had a nice multi-hit performance in the bag before capping his day off with a ninth-inning grand slam in the blowout victory. It was his fifth long ball of the year and first since April 17, snapping a 15-game drought. He posted a .505 OPS over his previous 13 games since his last multi-hit effort April 20. Santander is now slashing .218/.295/.427 with 23 RBI and 15 extra-base hits through 33 appearances.