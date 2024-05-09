Santander went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Wednesday's 7-6 extra-innings win over the Nationals.

Santander is hitting just .227 over seven games in May and batting .215 on the year, but he has a homer in two of his last three contests. The outfielder has added a .737 OPS through 35 games this season, though that's still a decent margin behind last year's .797 mark. Santander is up to six homers, 24 RBI, 18 runs scored, nine doubles, one triple and no steals through 147 plate appearances while holding down a starting role in right field.