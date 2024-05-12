Santander went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk in Saturday's 5-4 extra-innings win over the Diamondbacks.

Santander's eighth-inning blast was what ultimately forced extra innings Saturday. The outfielder has gone deep three times and driven in seven runs over his last five games. For the season, Santander is sporting a .217/.301/.449 slash line with seven long balls, 25 RBI, 20 runs scored, nine doubles and a triple. He still has yet to attempt a stolen base this season. Santander's production is generally in line with what he did last year, aside from modest dips in his rate stats.