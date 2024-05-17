Santander (knee) is in the starting lineup as the designated hitter for Friday's matchup against the Mariners.

Santander hurt his knee in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Blue Jays after first colliding with the outfield wall and then hitting it again during a slide, which led to his exit from the game. The veteran outfielder will be eased back into the lineup at designated hitter while Ryan O'Hearn mans right field.