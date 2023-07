Hays (hip) will bat fifth and play left field in Saturday's game against the Twins.

Hays sat out the last five games with a bruised left hip, but he'll be available for the final two days of the first half. Hays is having an excellent year, earning his first trip to the All-Star game while slashing .312/.352/.491, though a .387 BABIP means he may have a tough time repeating those numbers after the break.