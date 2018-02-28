Hays (lat) got good news with his MRI Wednesday, as it only revealed inflammation and he is expected to be back in the outfield in three days, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

This is the best diagnosis the Orioles could have hoped for when Hays went for tests on his ailing shoulder. Colby Rasmus, who was signed to a minor-league deal with an invite to spring training, may open the year in right field for the Orioles, as Hays has yet to play at Triple-A, despite reaching the majors last year. However, most expect Hays to take over an everyday role for Baltimore at some point in the first half.