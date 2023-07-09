Hays went 2-for-5 with a solo home run, an additional RBI and an additional run scored in Sunday's 15-2 win over the Twins.

Hays missed five games with a hip injury, and this was his second game back in the lineup. The outfielder has gone 10-for-42 (.238) over his last 12 contests, but it's a small bump in what's been an otherwise excellent campaign. He's at a .314/.355/.498 slash line with nine homers, 36 RBI, 45 runs scored, 22 doubles, two triples and two stolen bases through 78 games this season. Hays should continue to see a starting role in the outfield even with the Orioles trying to find time for Colton Cowser.