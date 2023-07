Hays is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Dodgers, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Rookie Colton Cowser will pick up a start in left field while Hays sits out the series opener with the Dodgers. Hays cracked the lineup for all three games of the Orioles' series sweep of the Marlins over the weekend, going 3-for-13 with a double and two runs.