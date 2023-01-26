Voth has avoided arbitration with the Orioles on a one-year contract with a club option for 2024.

Voth struggled out of the gate last season with the Nationals before moving on to Baltimore and registering a sharp 3.04 ERA with 72 strikeouts in 17 starts and five relief appearances covering 83 innings. The 30-year-old right-hander projects to operate in a swingman role again for the O's in 2023, shuffling between long relief and emergency starting/opening duties.