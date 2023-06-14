The Orioles placed Voth on the 15-day injured list Wednesday with right elbow discomfort.

Voth will be shut down after he recorded just one out while allowing two earned runs on three hits and one walk in a relief appearance in Tuesday's 11-6 win over the Blue Jays. The Orioles will presumably send Voth in for further testing to determine whether he's dealing with an elbow strain or anything more severe than soreness or inflammation. Baltimore called up right-hander Reed Garrett from Triple-A Norfolk to take Voth's spot in the bullpen.