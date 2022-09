The Orioles optioned Sulser to Triple-A Norfolk in advance of the second game of Monday's doubleheader with the Blue Jays.

After getting called up from Triple-A earlier in the day, Sulser worked a scoreless ninth inning of the Orioles' 7-3 loss in Game 1 of the doubleheader. He'll be swapped out with a fresh arm for Game 2, as Baltimore called up Bruce Zimmermann from Triple-A in a corresponding move.