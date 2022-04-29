Zimmermann (1-1) allowed four runs (none earned) on five hits and one walk while striking out five across 4.1 innings to take the loss Thursday against the Yankees.

Zimmermann held the Yankees scoreless through four innings, and he allowed only two hits and a walk in that span. However, things unraveled in the fifth frame, as he allowed three hits to the first six batters he faced -- though the Baltimore defense committed two errors behind him. Zimmermann has gotten off to a hot start this season, as he has now allowed zero earned runs in three of his first four outings. Overall, he has maintained a 0.93 ERA and 21:6 K:BB across 19.1 frames.