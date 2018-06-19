Orioles' Caleb Joseph: Officially recalled Tuesday
Joseph was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk on Tuesday. He's starting behind the dish and hitting eighth against the Nationals.
As expected, Joseph will take the active roster spot of Chance Sisco (illness), who was surprisingly sent to the minors following Sunday's win over the Marlins. The backstop figures to split time behind the dish with Austin Wynns, though he could be headed back to the minors once Sisco figures some things out. Joseph hit just .182/.203/.325 across 24 games with the Orioles earlier in the year.
