Orioles' Chris Davis: Shifts to IL

The Orioles placed Davis on the 10-day injured list Sunday due to left hip inflammation, Jon Meoli of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Since the IL move is retroactive to Saturday, Davis will be eligible to return June 4. While his injury doesn't sound like an overly significant one, Davis may be sidelined for longer than the minimum amount of time as the Orioles look to reduce the possibility of the hip issue cropping up again later in the season. Trey Mancini and Renato Nunez will likely see the bulk of the starts at first base while Davis is out.