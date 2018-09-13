Orioles' Chris Davis: Sits vs. lefty
Davis is not in the lineup Thursday against the Athletics, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Davis will take his usual seat on the bench with a southpaw in Brett Anderson toeing the rubber for the opposition. Trey Mancini will cover first base in his stead, with Tim Beckham sliding to DH.
