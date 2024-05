Mayo was placed on Triple-A Norfolk's 7-day injured list Friday due to a fractured rib, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Mayo was removed from Thursday's game against Lehigh Valley after he collided with the dugout. X-rays after the game revealed that Mayo suffered a fractured rib, and the 22-year-old is set to be sidelined for several weeks. Before the injury, Mayo was slashing .291/.359/.605 with 11 doubles, 13 home runs and 37 RBI over 192 plate appearances in Triple-A this season.