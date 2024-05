Mayo exited Thursday's game with Triple-A Norfolk after colliding with the third third base dugout, Rich Dubroff of Baltimorebaseball.com reports.

There aren't many details available about the incident, but Mayo's removal was termed as a precaution. Assuming he can make a quick return, Mayo could be nearing a promotion to the majors as he's posted an impressive .282/.353/.594 line across 190 plate appearances with Norfolk.