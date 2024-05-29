Mayo (rib) is expected to resume swinging a bat next week, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Mayo has been sidelined at Triple-A Norfolk since fracturing a rib while he pursued a fly ball and slammed into the third-base dugout in a May 16 game. Even if Mayo responds well to swinging the bat, he'll still likely need at least another week to fully ramp back up before he's ready to return to game action for Norfolk. Mayo was hitting .291 with 13 home runs across 192 plate appearances before he was shut down with the injury.