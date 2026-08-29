Mayo went 2-for-4 with one RBI, one stolen base and one run scored in Friday's 4-3 extra-inning win over the Athletics.

Mayo has gone 10-for-36 (.278) with three homers and seven RBI over his last 10 games. The infielder continues to get steady playing time between designated hitter and the infield corners, though he's not an everyday player given the crowded competition in those spots. For the year, he's batting .216 with a .721 OPS, 18 homers, 52 RBI, 49 runs scored, 13 doubles, three triples and three stolen bases over 107 contests.