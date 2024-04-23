Mayo is slashing .344/.388/.656 with seven home runs, 19 RBI, three stolen bases and 18 runs scored over 21 games this season at Triple-A Norfolk.

Mayo has been one of a few talented Baltimore prospects to dominate so far this season for the Tides, and with Heston Kjerstad expected to get the call to the big leagues Tuesday, Mayo's opportunity may not be far away. Jackson Holliday is now 1-for-30 in the first nine big-league games of his career, so it wouldn't be a shock to see Mayo get a chance if Holliday isn't able to turn things around soon.