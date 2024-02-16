Mayo will spend most of his time at Orioles camp working at third base, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Mayo will also get some reps at first base and could see a small amount of time in right field. The Orioles believe third base gives Mayo the quickest path to the majors, especially with Gunnar Henderson (oblique) limited to start the spring. That said, Mayo could require a little more time at Triple-A Norfolk before contending for a major-league spot. He slashed .267/.393/.512 with Norfolk over 62 contests after a midseason promotion in 2023.